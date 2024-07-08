Cape Town City Braces for a Week of Damaging Storms

Nearly 1,000 homes in informal settlements in Cape Town, South Africa, have been destroyed by gale-force winds, displacing around 4,000 people. South African weather authorities said Monday that Cape Town and surrounding areas are expected to be hit by multiple cold fronts until at least Friday, bringing torrential rain, strong winds and flooding. Cape Town’s disaster coordination team has been on alert since the first front arrived last Thursday. Cape Town is often hit by cold fronts from the Atlantic Ocean during its winter months in the middle of the year. They are especially damaging for the impoverished informal settlements.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS