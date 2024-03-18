Cape Town Chefs Champion Indigenous Ingredients Like Never Before            

A cadre of top chefs is transforming the culinary scene in Cape Town with exciting reinterpretations of classic dishes. While their inventiveness may be redefining South African cuisine, their steadfast dedication to using local ingredients anchors their recipes in tradition. With years of training in South Africa’s White-dominated elite restaurants under their belts, a wave of Black and Brown chefs are carving new paths for themselves by returning to their roots.

FOOD AND WINE