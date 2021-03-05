Cape Town Carnival Scheduled for March 2021 Postponed to Next Summer

Share with your network!

Due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, the Cape Town Carnival scheduled for 20 March 2021 will not take place.

The Cape Town Carnival looks forward to hosting its exciting new live-event format in five access-controlled locations in the city during summer of 2021/2022. It is working closely with its funding partners and the City of Cape Town to bring creativity and energy back to the streets of Cape Town in safe conditions.

The Cape Town Carnival works to inspire joy and unity through creativity, and this year has challenged the organisation to do this in ever more creative ways. “We are so grateful for the support of our funding partners. They have enabled us to continue to implement creative community programmes and provide seasonal work for artists and artisans. Going forward we are focusing on delivering training programmes in various fields funded by Multichoice and exploring opportunities to dance and celebrate South African culture through our regular online workshops,” says Jay Douwes, CEO of Cape Town Carnival.

Chairperson of the Cape Town Carnival Trust, Professor Rachel Jafta, says, “The active participation of community group leaders, performers, artists and artisans throughout the year continues to bring together people from all sectors of our society with diverse cultural backgrounds, inspiring and supporting one another. The mutual support that participants have shown during the pandemic has been phenomenal.”

The valued partners of the Cape Town Carnival are the City of Cape Town, MultiChoice, DStv, Media24, Kfm, 24.com, the Western Cape Government, Tsogo Sun Hotels, the Western Cape Tourism, Trade & Investment Agency (Wesgro), ASLA DEVCO and Peninsula Beverages.

