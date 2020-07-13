Cape Town Begins Mop Up Operations After Heavy Winds & Rain

Share with your network!

Heavy rain has resulted in flooding in informal settlements across the Cape’s metro.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre said that no evacuations were needed.

Mopping up operations are underway in the affected areas.

The city’s Informal Settlements Department is making flood kits available to affected residents.

Roofs were blown off in Manenberg, Heideveld and Lavender Hill.

Disaster Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said that a number of trees were also uprooted in various neighbourhoods.

“Numerous trees were uprooted, notably in Tokai where a house was damaged and in Waterloo Village in Gardens where uprooted trees damaged vehicles.”

Powell said that various roads across the metro had been flooded and were being attended to by the city’s Roads and Stormwater Department.

EWN

