Mon. Jul 13th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cape Town Begins Mop Up Operations After Heavy Winds & Rain

2 mins ago 1 min read
Cape Town Begins Mop Up Operations After Heavy Winds & Rain

Share with your network!

Heavy rain has resulted in flooding in informal settlements across the Cape’s metro.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre said that no evacuations were needed.

Mopping up operations are underway in the affected areas.

The city’s Informal Settlements Department is making flood kits available to affected residents.

Roofs were blown off in Manenberg, Heideveld and Lavender Hill.

Disaster Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said that a number of trees were also uprooted in various neighbourhoods.

“Numerous trees were uprooted, notably in Tokai where a house was damaged and in Waterloo Village in Gardens where uprooted trees damaged vehicles.”

Powell said that various roads across the metro had been flooded and were being attended to by the city’s Roads and Stormwater Department.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

President Ramaphosa Mourns Death Of Zindzi Mandela

7 mins ago
2 min read

NW Man Questions Different COVID-19 Results After Missing Wife’s Funeral

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Death Toll Breaches 4,000, More Than 12,000 New Infections Confirmed

5 hours ago
1 min read

S. Africans Battle Power Cuts Amid Icy Weather Conditions

5 hours ago
1 min read

Some CT Communities Hit By Flooding As Winds, Rain Batter City

6 hours ago
1 min read

Zindzi Mandela, SA’s Ambassador to Denmark has died

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cape Town Begins Mop Up Operations After Heavy Winds & Rain

2 mins ago
3 min read

President Ramaphosa Mourns Death Of Zindzi Mandela

7 mins ago
2 min read

DBSA Launches R150m COVID-19 Response Programme

4 hours ago
2 min read

NW Man Questions Different COVID-19 Results After Missing Wife’s Funeral

5 hours ago