Cape Town Authorities Vow To Ensure COVID-19 Compliance

6 hours ago 1 min read

Cape Town is a popular tourist destination for many over the festive season, but with the fourth COVID-19 wave currently gripping the country, adherence to protocols is important.

The Mother City says several events will be held during this period.

Safety and Security MMC JP Smith says the City is working with event organisers to ensure there’s compliance.

“We’ve been ramping up our festive season plans over the last months, we’ve had a variety of events as the regulations permit and we have an SOP with event organisers to make sure we comply,” Smith said.

“These are culminating in a series of activities over weekends with night markets, food courts, concerts to try and get business back, to try and save our industry… we must help save these jobs keep these businesses viable until the lockdown ends.”

