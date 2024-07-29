Cape Town Airport Restoration: ACSA Expects Normal Operations by Monday Evening

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) anticipates that operations at Cape Town International Airport will return to normal by Monday evening following a disruptive power outage. The outage affected runway lights and air traffic navigation services, leading to flight diversions and cancellations on Sunday night.

ACSA’s regional general manager, Mark McLean, provided an update on the situation, indicating significant progress in the restoration efforts. “Runway lights and navigational aids are now operational, ensuring safe aircraft landings,” he said.

Despite the challenges, four aircraft were diverted to other locations, while 11 flights managed to arrive safely on Sunday night. Landings continued throughout the night until 4 am on Monday. ACSA remains committed to resolving the issue swiftly to minimise further disruptions.