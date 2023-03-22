Cape Jay, the up-and-coming artist who brought us “Golden Lady” in late 2022, has just released his latest single and debut music video today. Titled “Not Enough”, the track showcases Cape Jay’s unique vocals and thoughtful lyrics. The accompanying music video features cinematic visuals that bring the song to life while touching on the deeper questions of the self.

Watch the music video for ‘Not Enough’ here – https://youtu.be/o-vAPETDtVM

Produced by Greg Abrahams (Sound Foundry Studios), “Not Enough” is a testament to Cape Jay’s talent as a songwriter and performer. The track is sure to resonate with fans of Indie and pop alike who search for connection through shared experiences.

The music video for “Not Enough” is equally impressive, featuring beautiful cinematography and a quirky storyline that perfectly complements the song’s lyrics. Directed by Anna Telford (Butterfly Films), the video is a visual feast that will keep viewers engaged from start to finish. Shot in Kommetjie, Cape Town, it features dancer Gita Daitz as the character of “The Black Dog”, performing in a custom-made costume that was created from hundreds of threads of textiles woven into a mesh suit.



Cape Jay is an exciting new artist to watch. Fans can stream the single and watch the music video on all major platforms and can follow Cape Jay on social media for updates on upcoming releases, music and travel journeys. His content speaks to explorers and visionaries that appreciate his travel photography from around the globe, and his themes of finding purpose and motivation for the beauty of life. He also connects with the everyday person, who seeks connection and the feeling of belonging.

“When I first heard this song, it made me think of a lot of that anxiety and depression we all carry around with us, and I wanted to embody that. I immediately saw this figure following Jay around, and then I thought I could make something quite funny out of it. So I workshopped it with Jay and we came up with the idea of the character of “The Black Dog”, which comes from “The Black Dog of depression”. And the monster follows Jay around.” – Anna Telford, Director. Butterfly Films.

Link to all social media and streaming platforms: https://linktr.ee/capejay

