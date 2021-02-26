Cape Island Inspires Us to Find the Beauty in Every Day Life Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Share with your network!

Luxury home fragrance brand, Cape Island, has launched a major purpose-driven campaign, #FindTheBeautySA, in collaboration with Mighty Fine Agency and Blyde Smit from 7de Laan fame. The campaign is a call to action encouraging South Africans and the global community to awaken to the innate beauty that surrounds us all.

“#FindTheBeautySA is an opportunity for us to pull together every resource at our disposal to create a sustainable platform where the women in our community may access a network of successful female entrepreneurs who are willing to share their experiences and knowledge to uplift others,” says Marketing Director, Megan Ariefdien. “It is our personal desire to create a more meaningful purpose for the brand’s existence beyond the day-to-day running of the business.”

Many of us have found the past year extremely challenging and continue to endure the damaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Founders and Managing Directors Suzanne Snowdowne and Karin Wood, “The message that we want to share is that even under extremely challenging conditions, there is always something to be grateful for and something beautiful to shift our focus to. We hope that by facilitating these conversations, this growing network of women will become a force for positive change in our society.”

The campaign was inspired by the real-life stories of a few phenomenal women who survived traumatic events and circumstances and continue to thrive despite their experiences. Their stories will be revealed throughout the campaign, and social media followers will be encouraged to share their own experiences, as well as images and videos of themselves finding meaning and beauty in everyday life.

Campaign sponsors include Cosmetix by former Miss South Africa and beauty guru Cindy Nel, Janine Binneman Jewellery, and interior designer Caroline Drummond-Hay.

The campaign kicks off with a #FindTheBeautySA showcase in the centre court at EGG, Cavendish Square from 26-28 February 2021.

For more information on the campaign, upcoming events, and how you can get involved, follow @FindTheBeautySA on Facebook.

