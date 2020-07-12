Cape Informal Settlements Hit Hardest

Share with your network!

Two communities in Cape Town have been assisted with emergency shelter due to flooding.

The Zwelitsha informal settlement on a flood plain in Dunoon has been completely flooded.

Residents from the 7de Laan informal settlement in Macassar were evacuated after the Eerste River burst its banks. Flooding was also reported at several other informal settlements in Cape Town.

Disaster Management said emergency shelter were activated at churches for residents of Zwelitsha. Sassa has been informed to assist with humanitarian relief, as residents are being accommodated at a local community hall.

Other informal settlements affected are in Khayelitsha, Sweethome Farm, Kosovo, Philippi, Delft, Nyanga and Gugulethu. Flood kits are being provided.

The City of Cape Town’s Charlotte Powell said roads were flooded and numerous trees were uprooted. Powell said given that the water table was already high due to the heavy rain, more downpours would increase the risk of flooding.

“Gale force winds are once again expected, reaching speeds of between 70 and 100 kilometres an hours and wave heights of between 6 and 10 metres.”

The weather office said the cold front would make landfall on Sunday evening.

EWN

Share with your network!