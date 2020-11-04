iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cannabis in Africa Remains a Controversial Issue

11 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Its abuse among youths is rampant and that’s why it remains illegal in many countries. But this is changing. Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana, and recently Rwanda – have amended their laws to allow its cultivation. Youths from Ghana, Rwanda, and Sierra Leone debate the impact of cannabis cultivation in their countries.

SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

South Africa’s Strategy to Get Athletes Olympic Ready

11 hours ago
1 min read

A Solution to Cater for the Demands of the African Consumer

11 hours ago
1 min read

Gaborone Deals with the Elephant in the Room

11 hours ago
2 min read

Nairobi Relooks its Livestock Strategy

11 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump

11 hours ago
1 min read

Drug Abuse: The Uncles Looking Out for Uganda’s Youth

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Hague Looks into the Events that Unfolded in the #EndSars Protests

11 hours ago
1 min read

An Inspiration to Budding Somali Scientists

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Next Few Weeks Will Be Tense in Ethiopia

11 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Salon Offers Wigs to Cancer Patients

2 days ago
1 min read

How Africa Eradicated Polio

2 days ago
2 min read

Supporting African Agri-tech and Food-tech Start-ups to Improve their Investment Readiness

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Vote Counting Continues In Tense US Presidential Race

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Class of 2020 Get Ready to Write Exams

11 mins ago
1 min read

SAA Too Important To Be Allowed To Fail – Gordhan

16 mins ago
1 min read

1 712 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

52 mins ago