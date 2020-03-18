Cango Caves Suspends Operations In Wake Of Covid-19 Outbreak

A general view of the Cango Caves outside Oudtshoorn, Western Cape. Picture: @cangocaves/Facebook.com.

The Cango Caves in Oudtshoorn has also opted to suspend operations starting on Wednesday as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

It will be in effect until 1 April.

The motion to suspend services was tabled by the town’s mayor Colan Sylvester in a meeting on Tuesday.

The municipality’s Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe: “There is no higher priority than the safety of our guests and staff. Since the onset of the coronavirus, Cango Caves has followed the guidelines of national and provincial authorities.”

Tourists who have made pre-paid reservations can call the Cango Caves at 044-272 7410 to reschedule their visit or ask for a refund.

