Mar 18, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cango Caves Suspends Operations In Wake Of Covid-19 Outbreak

Mar 18, 2020 1 min read

A general view of the Cango Caves outside Oudtshoorn, Western Cape. Picture: @cangocaves/Facebook.com.

Share with your network!

The Cango Caves in Oudtshoorn has also opted to suspend operations starting on Wednesday as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

It will be in effect until 1 April.

The motion to suspend services was tabled by the town’s mayor Colan Sylvester in a meeting on Tuesday.

The municipality’s Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe: “There is no higher priority than the safety of our guests and staff. Since the onset of the coronavirus, Cango Caves has followed the guidelines of national and provincial authorities.”

Tourists who have made pre-paid reservations can call the Cango Caves at 044-272 7410 to reschedule their visit or ask for a refund.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

UK Closes Down Social Life As Coronavirus Outbreak Accelerates

Mar 17, 2020
1 min read

First Human Trial Of Covid-19 Vaccine Gets Under Way In The US

Mar 17, 2020
3 min read

Trump Restricts Travel From Europe In Bid To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Mar 12, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

Girl (13) Killed, Dad Wounded In Durbanville Shooting

Mar 18, 2020
1 min read

Cango Caves Suspends Operations In Wake Of Covid-19 Outbreak

Mar 18, 2020
1 min read

Zikalala: SA’s First Covid-19 Patient Recovering Well, Ready To Go Home

Mar 18, 2020
1 min read

COVID-19: Parliament Closes Until Further Notice

Mar 18, 2020