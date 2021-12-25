iAfrica

Canadian Raonic Withdraws From Australian Open With Heel Injury

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

6 mins ago 1 min read

Canadian Milos Raonic has pulled out of next month’s Australian Open as the former world number three continues his recovery from a heel injury, the organisers said on Saturday.

Raonic suffered a thigh injury in March and returned to the tour after a three-month gap. But his 2021 season was cut short due to another heel issue following his first-round loss at the Atlanta Open in July.

“Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the #AusOpen as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury,” the organisers of the Grand Slam said on Twitter.

Raonic, who turns 31 on Monday, reached a career-high world ranking of third in 2016 – the year he reached the finals at Wimbledon and made a run to the semi-finals at Melbourne Park.

The Canadian, who has currently slipped to 70th, is the latest to be ruled out of the Australian Open, with Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Jennifer Brady, Karolina Pliskova, Karolina Muchova, Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu also ruled out with injuries.

