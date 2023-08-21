Can She Revive the Largest Museum on the African Continent?                                            

Cape Town’s Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art was launched with great fanfare in 2017, but soon suffered setbacks due to perceived elitism and poor governance. Thankfully, the tides started to turn in 2019 with the appointment of Koyo Kouoh as the museum’s executive director. Ever since then, she’s made huge strides in making the museum more accessible and creating a truly Pan-African program that is world-class.

THE NEW YORK TIMES