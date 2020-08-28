iAfrica

Can Nairobi’s Flag Carrier Ride out the Storm?

Kenya Airways has posted a pre-tax loss of $133m for the first six months of the year, as its performance stalled during the coronavirus pandemic. The national carrier was already struggling to cope with losses and tough competition from rivals before the Covid-19 outbreak forced governments to ground airlines. The company has revealed that it lost revenues of $100m between January and June, as passenger numbers fell 56%, compared to last year. The airline told investors in a statement that it will take a long time to recover with “reduced demand in passenger business and increased costs due to tight health and safety measures”. Kenya Airways, which is due to be nationalised by the government, also admitted its “business focus for the rest of 2020 will be ensuring” survival. In recent weeks the carrier has confirmed it will reduce the number of routes it flies and continue to lay off staff.

SOURCE: BBC

