Technology is reshaping and closing the gap between patients, healthcare providers, and the healthcare system. By embracing this digital shift, South Africa’s healthcare sector can benefit both now and in the long term, resulting in a healthier and more prosperous society, writes Bada Pharasi, Chief Executive Officer of The Innovative Pharmaceutical Association South Africa (IPASA)

As technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data disrupt multiple industries, it has proven its worth in simplifying, analysing and speeding up processes, and the healthcare sector is no different.

Technology in the sector has come a long way since the inception of the stethoscope and X-rays. Today, it is becoming the cornerstone of modern healthcare in developed countries across the globe and is growing at an unprecedented rate. So much so that studies suggest that while the global digital health market was valued at over US$330 billion in 2022, this number is expected to skyrocket to a staggering US$650 billion by 20251.

While the likes of the United States and the United Kingdom lead the charge in the adoption of digital health, South Africa is quickly growing its share of the pie as well. Insights suggest that in South Africa revenue in the digital health market is projected to reach US$831.20 million this year. Moreover, it is envisioned to grow by an annual growth rate of as much as 7.57%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$1,113.00 million by 20282.

From revolutionising patient access to cutting-edge medicine and AI-driven diagnostics tools to virtual consultations with healthcare specialists and genomic breakthroughs, the capabilities of digital health technologies are far-reaching.

The advent of technology such as AI and big data brings with it the capacity to interpret analytics and enhance patient care through faster diagnosis than was ever thought possible. Google’s DeepMind AI system, for example, recognises eye diseases with a correct diagnosis of up to 94.5%, while teledermatology companies have developed apps that utilise smartphone and computer cameras to aid patients in finding out the cause of lesions or certain conditions3.

Moreover, technologies such as the Phillips Lumify Portable Ultrasound allow for an examination anywhere, be it a refugee camp or an accident scene, while IBM Watson has leveraged the power of AI to accelerate the early detection of oncological diseases and analyse data to compile treatment programmes for those with cancer3.

It is a dynamic realm that enables better collaboration around patient-centred care, and one that promises a future where healthcare can be delivered to patients quickly and more effectively than ever before.

This is particularly relevant in the South African context, where as many as 45 million people, or 82 out of every 100 South Africans, fall outside of the medical aid cohort4. This is compounded by the fact that nearly 32% of the population resides in rural areas5 where access to healthcare is limited, meaning the adoption of digital healthcare has the potential to address many of the health issues that plague the country and create a healthier and more productive society.

And the shift has already begun, with provincial departments such as the Free State Health Department heeding the digital call. In late 2023, the department announced its intention to utilise digital innovations to streamline healthcare services and improve patient and healthcare outcomes in the province6.

The department’s first project in the province is focused on telemedicine, where patients and specialists consult online from the comfort of their local clinic, regardless of their different locations. The second sees the mountain of paper patient records being done away with in favour of a streamlined, digital system where patient records can be accessible electronically, thus greatly improving efficiency, reducing errors, and ensuring continuity of care6.

Importantly, amidst the promising potential that these technologies yield, it is critical for healthcare workers to remain steadfast in their digital fluency and technological relevance.

Gone are the days of specialists only being adept in their professions. Professionals of the future need an understanding of the technologies at their disposal, how they work and how they will better serve their patients. In this way, they will remain at the forefront of the latest innovations specific to their fields of expertise, thus propelling the advancements forward.

In doing so, this ongoing upskilling ensures not only the advancement of their professions but will also benefit patient outcomes for decades to come.

