iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Can Africa’s Most Successful Airline Help South Africa’s?

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Ethiopian Airlines is in talks over possible involvement in the rescue of flagship carrier South African Airways (SAA). SAA hasn’t made a profit since 2011 and has been under a form of bankruptcy protection since late last year. Creditors have approved a restructuring plan, but the government needs to find at least $580 million of funding for it to work. “Some discussion is taking place between ET and the South African Public Enterprises Ministry,” Tewolde Gebremariam said, “but it is at a very initial level and part of a general overview of pan-African cooperation in the aviation world between ET and SAA.” ET is Ethiopian Airlines’ International Air Transport Association (IATA) code. Officials have said they have received unsolicited interest in SAA but have revealed few details about that interest. SAA hasn’t flown commercial passenger flights since March, when the government imposed a strict lockdown to contain the coronavirus. Ethiopian Airlines lost $1 billion in revenue from January to September because of the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said on Friday. 

SOURCE: FINANCIAL POST

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19

2 hours ago
1 min read

It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ivorian Techpreneur Wins Coveted African Innovation Prize

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kampala Tallies Covid-19 Losses on Tourism

2 hours ago
1 min read

Will Africa’s Smaller Startups Survive this Year?

2 hours ago
1 min read

Bridging the Digital Divide for Africa’s Informal Traders

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Next Steps in Dealing with Africa’s Debt Burdens

3 hours ago
1 min read

Senegalese Teacher Rebuilds Classrooms to Welcome Learners after Lockdown

1 day ago
1 min read

A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park

1 day ago
1 min read

Addis Shocked by US Move to Cut Aid

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19

2 hours ago
1 min read

It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

2 hours ago