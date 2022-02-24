Camping As The Must-Do Activity – Where To Find The Best Camping Spots On Cape Town’s Doorstep

Camping is becoming one of the most popular ways for people to get away, relax, escape stress and clear their minds – while also spending times in the outdoors reconnecting with friends and family and making memories.



Campsites used to traditionally see mostly families and retirees pitching their tents or unpacking their caravans, but these days more and more people are being drawn to camping, with a growing number of young adventure seekers having also discovered the joys of camping.



What’s not to love about being closer to nature, with easy access to adventures such as hiking, fishing, kayaking, star-gazing and mountain biking – or maybe just reading and relaxing around the campfire with a cold drink and few marshmallows on a stick. And all at an affordable price too!



Best spots to go camping in the Adventure Capital of the West Coast

If you and your family or a group of friends are keen to get out into nature and book a camping adventure, then a trip to the Bergrivier region – the Adventure Capital of the West Coast – is a must!

This beautiful area – known for its open spaces and dramatic landscapes – boasts some of the most pristine and untouched nature reserves, wetlands, lagoons, mountain landscapes and more. It is also peppered with small towns that offer a massive array of activities and adventures to suite all ages, interests and budgets.

The area also offers some incredible camping sites, and below are just a few of these, and where to find them.

Porterville

Porterville is a quaint village nestled on the slopes of the Olifant’s River Mountains at the base of the Groot Winterhoek Wilderness Area and outdoor enthusiasts are in for a treat when visiting here!



For those keen to test their adrenalin levels, there are companies which offer tandem-paragliding and hang-gliding experiences. Bird watchers can also expect to find an abundance of feathered friends. Anglers can throw in a line in the area, and for golfers Porterville offers a scenic golf course with a beautiful mountain backdrop. There is also an artisanal gin distillery in the mountains above the town and a variety of eateries in the village.

Some of the top camping spots in and around Porterville include the Excelsior Guest Farm, close to the town itself, which offers camping and glamping options with beautiful mountain views; Cedarpeak, which boasts fabulous secluded glamping pods in the mountains above the town; popularBeaverlac with camping sites as well as timber or stone cottages near to mountain streams and rockpools; the Groot Winterhoek Nature Reserve with spectacular hiking trails and rock formations; and 22 Waterfalls with caravan and tent sites as well as cottages that offer access to the 22 waterfalls cascading down the mountain, as well as a farm dam.

Piketberg

Piketberg, which is nestled at the foot of the Piketberg Mountain range, draws visitors looking to enjoy – amongst many other things – the stunning natural surrounds and the abundant outdoor activities.

Birders, 4X4 and outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, wildlife lovers, foodies and history buffs will all be spoilt for choice with a visit to the area.

Top recommended camping spots in and near Piketberg include: Die Ark Camping near Koringberg which offers a fabulous farm stay with fishing, canoeing and swimming, tractor rides, 4x4ing and more; the Goudkop Bush & Detox Camp in Redelinghuys, which has hiking trails, game drives, a restaurant, swimming pool and detox & hydro facilities; the Sandveld Dorpshuys in Redelinghuys, which has a mini animal farm and kiddie’s playground and pool. Jakkalskloof 4×4, also in Redelinghuys, offers camping and chalets, bush huts, a swimming pool, hiking trails and 4×4 routes to view rock paintings and rock formations, as well as game viewing; Kardoesie on the N7 just outside Piketberg is a farm stay with a restaurant, shop, swimming pool and paintball; Kruistementvlei in Piket-Bo-Berg, which is situated in the mountains above Piketberg, offers camping as well as cottages; Kleine Paradys in Piketberg has camp sites, glamping options in fully equipped caravans, as well as cottages, with guests able to enjoy fishing, a heated pool, kids play area, and farm animals.

Velddrif

Moving towards the coast, the hugely popular West Coast village of Velddrif, which hugs the banks of the beautiful Berg River, is one of the most popular bird-watching sites in South Africa and the town is perfectly located to offer a wealth of activities to water-sport enthusiasts.

Velddrif also offers culinary adventure and cultural experience. When it comes to camping, Velddrif and the nearby surrounds of Aurora and Dwarskersbos, offer some great options, such as: Daniels Hoogte which is a Private Reserve with beautiful views of the Aurora valley; Happy Campers on the Berg River in Velddrif with campers enjoying their own private jetty’s; Klein Tafelberg 4×4 in Aurora with camping facilities and chalets; the Kliphoek River Resort in Velddrif, which has camping sites and chalets on the banks of the Berg River, with a slip way to launch your boat; Knorvarkie in Velddrif is another gem on the banks of the Berg Rivier with campsites, caravans, and two glamping tents; Kuifkopvisvanger, also on the banks of the river in Velddrif, is a working farm with cottages and camp sites; the Stywelyne Beach Resort in Laaiplek offers chalets and camping facilities right next to the beach; as does the Dwarskersbos Beach Resort in Dwarskersbos.

When it comes to camping in the Bergrivier area, visitors are truly spoilt for choice and there is a reason that the area has been dubbed as the Adventure Capital of the West Coast. For more information on the Bergrivier area and where to camp, as well as other things to see and do, visit https://bergriviertourism.co.za/bergrivier/.

Share with your network!