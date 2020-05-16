Sat. May 16th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Camouflaged in the African Landscape

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

It’s easy to miss this desert structure altogether, its earth tones blending entirely with the surroundings in a trompe l’oeil effect. A 93-room spread wedged in the Sahara, the long-awaited Anantara Tozeur—marking the Thai group’s first step into North Africa—overlooks the sweeping Chott el Djerid salt pan at the fringes of a historic oasis town that’s never before played host to digs of this scale. In southwestern Namibia, while other lodges lean into the excitement of traditional safaris, andBeyond’s refurbished camp settles into the overwhelming quiet. he 11 airy suites are built accordingly. Each has its own plunge pool, huge windows that enclose three sides and muted grey tones as a foil to the deep rust of the landscape. In the central sitting room and bar, natural woods, stone and khaki provide a sense of calm, while Mad Max-esque sails of rusted metal shade the terrace.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Rediscovering South Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

3 Luxury Safari Brands Streaming Live Game Drives to Spot Wildlife

7 mins ago
1 min read

Virtual Literary Festival Connects Writers of African Origin and Readers throughout Globe

9 mins ago
1 min read

African Food ‘Belongs on the Global Food Stage’

13 mins ago
1 min read

5 Emerging African Designers to Know

15 mins ago
1 min read

Is Afrikaans in Danger of Dying Out?

18 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Rediscovering South Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

Camouflaged in the African Landscape

4 mins ago
1 min read

3 Luxury Safari Brands Streaming Live Game Drives to Spot Wildlife

7 mins ago
1 min read

Virtual Literary Festival Connects Writers of African Origin and Readers throughout Globe

9 mins ago