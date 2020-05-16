Camouflaged in the African Landscape

Share with your network!

It’s easy to miss this desert structure altogether, its earth tones blending entirely with the surroundings in a trompe l’oeil effect. A 93-room spread wedged in the Sahara, the long-awaited Anantara Tozeur—marking the Thai group’s first step into North Africa—overlooks the sweeping Chott el Djerid salt pan at the fringes of a historic oasis town that’s never before played host to digs of this scale. In southwestern Namibia, while other lodges lean into the excitement of traditional safaris, andBeyond’s refurbished camp settles into the overwhelming quiet. he 11 airy suites are built accordingly. Each has its own plunge pool, huge windows that enclose three sides and muted grey tones as a foil to the deep rust of the landscape. In the central sitting room and bar, natural woods, stone and khaki provide a sense of calm, while Mad Max-esque sails of rusted metal shade the terrace.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

