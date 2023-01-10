Cameroon’s Second Largest Employer Pleads with Ex Workers to Return

The state-run Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), is calling for thousands of plantation workers who fled the country’s separatist conflict to return to work. About half the company’s 20,000 workers left more than four years ago over unpaid wages and after deadly and brutal attacks. The company last week said it was safe to return, but workers are skeptical and say it should first rebuild homes destroyed or damaged in the conflict. The CDC said it wants thousands of workers back at banana, palm oil, and rubber plantations in the restive Southwest region. Managers of the state-run giant on Monday visited towns and villages in the region to meet with workers who fled unrest in 2018 and ask them to return. Cameroon Agricultural and Allied Workers Trade Union President Gabriel Mbene Vefonge, who was part of the delegation, said the corporation has promised to pay back wages to those workers who return. CDC general manager Franklin Ngoni Njie said if the remaining 8,000 workers return, the company’s sales will return to previous levels. He said they would then be able to afford paying back salaries and reconstructing destroyed buildings.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
A Medical First to Deal with Africa’s Growing Cancer Rates
China’s New FM on a Meet and Greet in Africa
A Hero’s Welcome for Ivorian Soldiers
Two Things Are Stalling An Ambitious Land Restoration Project across Africa
Suez Canal Officials Have Flashbacks after Cargo Ship Gets Stuck
Senegal Announces Three Days of National Mourning after Horrific Crash
A Recent Paper Explores Ghana’s Dependence on Used Vehicles
Zambian Football Fans Send Condolences after Star Killed in Alleged Pitbull Attack
Hargeisa Strikes Oil
A Full Circle Moment for Ghanaian Artist Foster Sakyiamah
Fashion Forward
Book Review: ‘House of Bondage’ by Ernest Cole