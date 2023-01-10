iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Cameroon’s Second Largest Employer Pleads with Ex Workers to Return

15 hours ago 1 min read

The state-run Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), is calling for thousands of plantation workers who fled the country’s separatist conflict to return to work. About half the company’s 20,000 workers left more than four years ago over unpaid wages and after deadly and brutal attacks. The company last week said it was safe to return, but workers are skeptical and say it should first rebuild homes destroyed or damaged in the conflict. The CDC said it wants thousands of workers back at banana, palm oil, and rubber plantations in the restive Southwest region. Managers of the state-run giant on Monday visited towns and villages in the region to meet with workers who fled unrest in 2018 and ask them to return. Cameroon Agricultural and Allied Workers Trade Union President Gabriel Mbene Vefonge, who was part of the delegation, said the corporation has promised to pay back wages to those workers who return. CDC general manager Franklin Ngoni Njie said if the remaining 8,000 workers return, the company’s sales will return to previous levels. He said they would then be able to afford paying back salaries and reconstructing destroyed buildings.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Medical First to Deal with Africa’s Growing Cancer Rates

15 hours ago
1 min read

China’s New FM on a Meet and Greet in Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

A Hero’s Welcome for Ivorian Soldiers

15 hours ago
1 min read

Two Things Are Stalling An Ambitious Land Restoration Project across Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Suez Canal Officials Have Flashbacks after Cargo Ship Gets Stuck

15 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal Announces Three Days of National Mourning after Horrific Crash

16 hours ago
1 min read

A Recent Paper Explores Ghana’s Dependence on Used Vehicles

16 hours ago
1 min read

Zambian Football Fans Send Condolences after Star Killed in Alleged Pitbull Attack

16 hours ago
1 min read

Hargeisa Strikes Oil

16 hours ago
1 min read

A Full Circle Moment for Ghanaian Artist Foster Sakyiamah                             

3 days ago
1 min read

Fashion Forward             

3 days ago
1 min read

Book Review: ‘House of Bondage’ by Ernest Cole    

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Growth In Cashless Transactions Spurs New And Innovative Payment Solutions

15 hours ago
4 min read

The Biggest Italian Wine Show Comes To Cape Town

15 hours ago
4 min read

Five Skills To Future-Proof Your Career This Year

15 hours ago
1 min read

We Inherited A Bankrupt Metro – Tshwane Coalition Government

15 hours ago

Share