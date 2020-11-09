iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cameroon’s Economic Capital Sees New Security Threat

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Douala, a city of some 3.7 million people is known for its hustling and bustling but also now for something that puts fear in the minds of many- Gang violence.  A group of young men now go out with light arms to protect their neighborhood. Local community watch committees have been set up to deal with this new form of crime. Njoh Nicolas is the Secretary General of the chiefdom of the canton of Deido. For him, the process of seeing with each village chief how to set up a community watch committee one in which a community watch is placed in every village to ensure good response, is underway. Nicolas is fortunately not alone in finding solutions to the problem. A non-profit group Saint-Nicodème chain of Foyers is also offering shelter and educational opportunities to about forty street children to help them reintegrate into society.

SOURCE: THE JAKARTA POST

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Train Driver and Mechanic Lovingly Maintain an Old Steam Railway in Eritrea

3 hours ago
1 min read

One of Africa’s Richest Men Bids for CAF Presidency

3 hours ago
1 min read

South African Fintech Startup Develops Digital Employee Benefits Marketplace

3 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Leading Foreign-exchange Earner on the Mend After a Slump

3 hours ago
1 min read

Clean-up of Massive Oil Spill from a Vessel off Mauritius Could be Completed in 2021

3 hours ago
1 min read

Removing Tunisia’s Racist Tag

3 hours ago
1 min read

What’s Behind Ethiopia’s New Political Crisis?

3 hours ago
1 min read

These American Political Newcomers with African Roots Won Posts in their Cities

3 hours ago
1 min read

African Leaders Send their Regards to Biden

3 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump

2 days ago
1 min read

Botswana’s Okavango Delta Features in the “Ultimate Travel List” coffee table book

2 days ago
1 min read

Traffic Picks Up Between the South Africa Mozambique Border

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Train Driver and Mechanic Lovingly Maintain an Old Steam Railway in Eritrea

3 hours ago
1 min read

One of Africa’s Richest Men Bids for CAF Presidency

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroon’s Economic Capital Sees New Security Threat

3 hours ago
1 min read

South African Fintech Startup Develops Digital Employee Benefits Marketplace

3 hours ago