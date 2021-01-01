iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cameroon’s Cocoa Crop Falls Victim to a Warmer Climate

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Changing weather patterns, partly linked to global warming, have made poor harvests a new reality for many cocoa farmers. That’s a big problem for Cameroon, Africa’s third-largest cocoa producer behind Ivory Coast and Ghana, as the crop generated more than 15% of its export revenues in 2019. The country faces a battle to meet its long-term target to boost cocoa output to over 300,000 tonnes annually, said Raymond Adengoyo, who is leading a national study on the impact of climate change on cocoa farming. The United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned in a 2014 report that if global carbon emissions continued to rise, entire cocoa economies could be devastated. Cocoa trees thrive in humid, equatorial areas that experience predictable bouts of sunshine and heavy rain, like West and Central Africa, where about 70% of the world’s beans, the main ingredient for chocolate, currently come from. If carbon emissions aren’t curbed, scientists expect temperatures in cocoa-producing countries to rise by 3.8 degrees Fahrenheit on average, drying up the moisture needed for trees to flourish and damaging cocoa production, the U.N. report said.SOURCE: REUTERS

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Men’s Health on the Table in Monrovia

5 seconds ago
1 min read

A Case for Levelling the Playing Field in Nigeria

2 mins ago
1 min read

Separatists Stage Stay-away in Nigeria

5 mins ago
1 min read

Impact Design is a Relatively New Concept in Africa: She’s Helping it Pick Up Speed

6 mins ago
1 min read

Morocco Scales Up Covid-19 Vaccinations by Going Digital

10 mins ago
1 min read

Soldiers Killed Battling Algerian Blaze

11 mins ago
1 min read

Growing Alarm in Kenya as Number of Suicides Rise

12 mins ago
1 min read

First Case of an Ebola-like Virus in West Africa

15 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Peace Laureate’s Call to War

19 mins ago
1 min read

Wild Dogs Now Roam Malawi’s National Parks

3 days ago
1 min read

Gabon’s Ivindo National Park is a Temple of Biodiversity

3 days ago
1 min read

An Immersive Programme to Bring Young Africans back to their Motherlands

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Men’s Health on the Table in Monrovia

5 seconds ago
1 min read

A Case for Levelling the Playing Field in Nigeria

2 mins ago
1 min read

Cameroon’s Cocoa Crop Falls Victim to a Warmer Climate

3 mins ago
1 min read

Separatists Stage Stay-away in Nigeria

5 mins ago