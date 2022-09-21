iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Cameroonian Women Want a Seat at the Peace Table

4 hours ago 1 min read

In Cameroon, hundreds of women are protesting what they say is their underrepresentation in the country’s efforts at peace, despite making up more than half the population. Women say they are most affected by the separatist conflict in Cameroon’s western regions as well as by Boko Haram terrorism on the border with Nigeria. In a song now referred to as their anthem, Cameroonian women ask to be given a greater opportunity to contribute to peacemaking and development. The women chanted the song several times Tuesday in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, as part of activities connected to the United Nations International Day of Peace, observed on September 21. The government says similar protests took place in the towns of Bamenda, Buea and Maroua. The conflict, which began in 2017, has claimed more than 3,300 lives and displaced over 750,000 people according to the U.N. Meanwhile, the Boko Haram conflict, which started 13 years ago in northeast Nigeria, has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced two million across Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger. The Cameroonian government says it has taken note of the women’s plight but did not explain how it intends to address the issue.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Movie about a Malawian Farmer and her Efforts to Change Minds in her Village and in the US

3 hours ago
1 min read

DRC’s Urban Regeneration

3 hours ago
1 min read

A New Bespoke 21-day African Luxury Itinerary

3 hours ago
1 min read

Maputo and IMF Reach Economic Deal

4 hours ago
1 min read

Rehabilitating a Derailed African Rail Project

4 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Tourism has Taken a Knock

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Agency Makes Biggest Seizure of Cocaine in the Country’s History

4 hours ago
1 min read

What Does The African Continental Free Trade Agreement Hold For Women?

4 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda Declares an Outbreak of Ebola

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Focus on Some of Africa’s Oldest Hotels

2 days ago
1 min read

The Gambia Works to Change its Reputation as a Sex Tourism Destination

2 days ago
1 min read

Experience the Best of Kenya on these Fantastic Road Trip Adventures

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Movie about a Malawian Farmer and her Efforts to Change Minds in her Village and in the US

3 hours ago
1 min read

DRC’s Urban Regeneration

3 hours ago
1 min read

A New Bespoke 21-day African Luxury Itinerary

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonian Women Want a Seat at the Peace Table

4 hours ago

Share