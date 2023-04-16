iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Cameroonian Chef Christian Abégan: ‘Africa Should Reconsider Its Place in the Culinary World’ 

11 hours ago 1 min read

A tireless promoter of African cuisine around the globe, Cameroonian chef Christian Abégan understands the importance of culinary heritage, and he’s on a mission to teach the world about it. Concerned that chemical processing and quick fixes undermine traditional recipes and thereby distort perceptions of regional cuisines, he has been an outspoken advocate for the preservation of original cooking methods to enhance health and the world’s perception of African cuisine. “We need to codify in a way that allows young people to have a basis for creation so that in the coming years they can decide which gastronomic route to take. This should be based on local products, without distorting the local cuisine’s DNA. This work must be carried out with scientists, the sector’s players, chefs, anthropologists, etc. so that a roadmap of permanent preservation can be created.”

THE AFRICA REPORT

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Netflix Unveils Ancient Egypt’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’

11 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa is the World’s Most Internet-Addicted Country

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Africa Connection: Five Names Leading the Design Diaspora

11 hours ago
1 min read

‘I Was Just Born to Create’: Mr. Eazi on the Future of African Music

11 hours ago
1 min read

An Unforgettable River Cruise on the Nile  

11 hours ago
1 min read

Getting around Ghana Needn’t be a Headache   

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Best Places to Explore to Experience Cultural Richness in 2023

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Glamping Trend Hits South Africa

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Exclusive-use Safari Villas on this List are Available for Sole-use Bookings

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Number of Dollar Millionaires Living in Africa is Projected to Grow by 42% in the Next Decade  

2 days ago
1 min read

Ethiopia is Anticipated to Become the Third-largest Economy in the Region – IMF

2 days ago
1 min read

Turning African States from Exporters of Critical Minerals to Processing Hubs for EVs and Batteries

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Netflix Unveils Ancient Egypt’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’

11 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa is the World’s Most Internet-Addicted Country

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Africa Connection: Five Names Leading the Design Diaspora

11 hours ago
1 min read

‘I Was Just Born to Create’: Mr. Eazi on the Future of African Music

11 hours ago

Share