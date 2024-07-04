Cameroon President’s Daughter Ignites Speculation on Her Sexuality

Brenda Biya, the 26-year-old daughter of Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, has ignited controversy by posting an image on Instagram where she kisses Brazilian model Layyons Valença. The picture, captioned “I’m crazy about you & I want the world to know,” has led to speculations from all and sundry about her sexuality, especially since Cameroon criminalizes same-sex relationships and prescribes up to five years in jail as punishment. While Ms. Biya didn’t explicitly state her sexuality, her action has led to both praise and criticism. For some people, including transgender Cameroonian activist Shakiro, Ms. Biya’s Instagram post is a positive and courageous action that could potentially ignite social change in the Central African country. For others, however, her post warranted homophobic comments. Despite the social media buzz, Cameroon’s media outlets have largely ignored the story, and there has been no official comment from the government or President Biya.



SOURCE: BBC