Mon. May 18th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cameroon Community Turns Against Health Workers

7 mins ago 1 min read

A member of medical staff wearing protective equipment, prepares to take care of patients amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon April 27, 2020. Picture taken April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Josiane Kouagheu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Share with your network!

Medical staff in Cameroon are asking for additional security at hospitals following a series of attacks by people upset that they or their loved ones were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Cameroon so far has 3,300 confirmed cases of the virus with 147 deaths. Gervais Gabriel Atedjoe, secretary general of Cameroon’s National Medical Council, said attacks on hospitals, especially health care workers, are increasing by the day. Speaking by phone from the coastal city of Douala, Atedjoe said health workers are being attacked by people who either contest tests showing them positive for COVID-19, or reject medical reports that their relatives died of coronavirus. The Medical Council reports attacks in seven hospitals since Thursday. Six workers sustained injuries and are being treated, and eight others sustained minor injuries. Cameroon’s Health Minister Manaouda Malachie has condemned the attacks and said he is calling on all Cameroonians to accept the reality that COVID-19 exists and is killing people. Speaking on Cameroon state radio CRTV, he said measures have been taken to increase security at hospitals. He said President Paul Biya has asked him to encourage and tell all health workers that he is aware of the challenges they face and has given instructions to the government to take necessary measures to protect them.

SOURCE: VOA

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Will Fighting Fire with Fire in Burkina Faso Help?

2 mins ago
1 min read

Demand for Higher Education in Refugee Camps across Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Rwandan Broadcaster Who Incited Violence Found

6 mins ago
1 min read

Take Note Before Going on One of these African Hikes

2 days ago
1 min read

Sundowners Overlooking One of Namibia’s Most Picturesque Spots

2 days ago
1 min read

Rediscovering South Africa

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Will Fighting Fire with Fire in Burkina Faso Help?

2 mins ago
1 min read

Demand for Higher Education in Refugee Camps across Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Rwandan Broadcaster Who Incited Violence Found

6 mins ago
1 min read

Cameroon Community Turns Against Health Workers

7 mins ago