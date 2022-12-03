Cameroon beat Brazil 1-0 but bow out of World Cup

Cameroon defeated a second-string Brazil team 1-0 in their final Group G match at the Lusail Stadium on Friday but it was not enough as the African side were knocked out of the competition.
Cameroon finished third on four points, two points below second-placed Switzerland, who defeated Serbia 3-2. Brazil, who had already qualified, finished on top on goal difference with six points and will face South Korea in the last 16.
Fred, Antony and Bruno Guimaraes all came close to scoring, while Gabriel Martinelli was the stand-out player for the five-time champions, who looked set for a goalless draw.
But Cameroon finally broke the deadlock when Vincent Aboubakar powered in a header in the third minute of stoppage time before being sent off for collecting a second yellow card for taking off his shirt in the celebration.
More Stories
Former Australia Captain Ponting Back To Work After Health Scare
Ronaldo Denies He Swore At Portugal Coach Over Substitution
Smith Was ‘Beers Deep’ Before Sneaking Under The Cut In Australia
Uruguay Exit World Cup With ‘Bad Taste In Our Mouth’ – Coach
Relentless Son Drives Battling South Korea Into Last 16
Morocco Subs Strike Late To Earn Shock Win Over Belgium
Costa Rica Rebound From Drubbing To Stun Japan
Bournemouth Appoint Caretaker O’Neil As Head Coach
Messi Dances Night Away After Keeping World Cup Storyline Alive
Bok Coach Nienaber Revels In Forward Dominance Following England Win
France’s Macron Says Qatar Must Move Towards “Tangible Changes”
Berhalter Rewarded For Faith In Youth But Win Eludes Vibrant U.S.