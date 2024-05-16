Cameroon Army Rescues Hundreds of Boko Haram Captives in Border Operation

Cameron’s army rescued over 300 civilians from Boko Haram captivity during a week-long rescue operation last week. The operation, which was codenamed Alpha, saw several dozen militants wounded and also led to the demise of scores of them. Beyond that, the operation saw the retrieval of hundreds of weapons, including rifles and explosives, as well as bicycles and motorcycles. Cameroon’s military, however, didn’t carry out this mission alone. According to reports, it was aided by troops from Chad and Nigeria which assisted it in conducting assaults on Boko Haram strongholds in border localities. The rescued civilians were initially taken to the military base in Dabanga. However, negotiations are currently ongoing between Cameroon and its neighbors, Nigeria and Chad, to allow the rescued civilians from each country to return to their homes.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS