Calm Restored In Hillbrow

Police are maintaining a strong presence in Hillbrow amid the 21-day national lockdown.

On the first day of the unprecedented lockdown, which kicked in more than a week ago, residents clashed with police.

Calm has been restored to Hillbrow, and the streets have been quiet with members of South African Police Service (Saps), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Metro Police patrolling almost daily.

Last week there were scenes of chaos when residents clashed with police. Rubber bullets were fired, sjamboks and pepper spray was also used to disperse large crowds.

A number of people were arrested for violating the lockdown regulations.

As part of the regulations, people are only allowed to leave their homes for essentials such as food.

On Saturday, only a few residents were seen on the streets with grocery bags.

Shoppers were also seen complying with social distancing regulations.

EWN

