Calls To Ramp Up Vaccine Rollout

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

9 hours ago 1 min read

Government has a target of vaccinating 40-million people by the end of the year.

But, vaccinologist, Shabir Madhi, says this is way too optimistic.

He says the rollout needs to be ramped up.

“Unfortunately when it comes to communication of the importance of vaccination is something that should have probably been started last year this time rather than right now and what we are dealing with is a huge amount of hesitancy,” he said.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that over 14-million vaccine doses have been administered.

