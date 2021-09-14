Calls To Allow Weekend Alcohol Sales

The country has been moved to alert level 2 which allows for the sale of alcohol on weekdays but the wine industry is not satisfied.
It wants retailers to be allowed to sell on weekends.
Wines of South Africa says the ban makes no sense.
“Why is the retail still going on this prolonged extension of the sales ban over the weekends,” said Maryna Calow from Wines of South Africa.
“We would love to hear the reasoning behind this extension because it simply does not make sense.”
More Stories
Possible Suspect Questioned In CT Hijacking & Kidnapping Case
ANC Misses Deadline To Resolve Candidate Disputes
SA Reports 2 640 New COVID-19 Cases
IFP Concerned About Men’s Reluctance To Get Vaccinated
Kendal Power Station Fire Raises Load Shedding Fears
SA Reports 3961 New COVID-19 Cases
Calls To Ramp Up Vaccine Rollout
SA Moves To Alert Level 2 Lockdown
SAHPRA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Minors
Silva Strike Give Man City Win Over Leicester
Vaccinate before you vote – Phaahla
SA Reports 5 885 New COVID-19 Cases