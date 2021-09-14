Calls To Allow Weekend Alcohol Sales

The country has been moved to alert level 2 which allows for the sale of alcohol on weekdays but the wine industry is not satisfied.

It wants retailers to be allowed to sell on weekends.

Wines of South Africa says the ban makes no sense.

“Why is the retail still going on this prolonged extension of the sales ban over the weekends,” said Maryna Calow from Wines of South Africa.

“We would love to hear the reasoning behind this extension because it simply does not make sense.”

