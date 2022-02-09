iAfrica

Calls For The Removal Of Mpofu From JSC

7 mins ago 1 min read

The Pretoria Society of Advocates is calling for the removal of advocate Dali Mpofu from the Judicial Service Commission.

It follows Mpofu’s conduct during recent interviews for the new Chief Justice.

According to News24, the advocates’ body has sent a letter to the General Council of the Bar.

It says his conduct was unacceptable and does not speak for the majority of the profession.

It’s accused Mpofu of character assassination during the interview of Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

The Bar has been asked to do whatever is necessary to recall Mpofu as a commissioner of the JSC.

