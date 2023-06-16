iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Calls for Sudanese Rape Victins to Get Help

6 hours ago 1 min read

Rape survivors in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, are struggling to get hold of emergency contraception and abortion medication. Access to a warehouse where 47,000 medical post-rape kits are stored has been cut off since the conflict began in April. Women are using social media to share information about where to find drugs to prevent pregnancies and infections – or are using herbal remedies. The UN Population Fund (UNFPA), which supplies the kits, said it could not say which forces, the Sudanese army or the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), were preventing access to the building. Post-rape kits are often distributed in conflict situations. They include emergency medication, such as the morning-after pill, and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), used to prevent HIV infection.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africa’s Peace Efforts with Russia and Ukraine Begin

6 hours ago
1 min read

A Proposed Migration deal with Tunisia could Help the North African Nation Avert Economic Collapse

6 hours ago
1 min read

Bumper Crop Gives Harare Hope

6 hours ago
1 min read

Farmers Find Ways of Saving Food

6 hours ago
1 min read

There are Various Reasons Why It’s Difficult for Nigeria to Produce all the Rice it Needs

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Needs to Harness Technological Advances to Enable Digital and Financial Inclusion

6 hours ago
1 min read

Consular Services for the Dutch in Cape Town Eased

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Third Edition of Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards 

6 hours ago
1 min read

Getting an Animation Series to Audiences in Zambia takes Talent, Patience and Persistence

6 hours ago
1 min read

Is South Africa in Danger of Losing AGOA Benefits?

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Growing Population Desperately Needs Clean, Modern Energy in the Home

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Educational Landscape is on the Cusp of Transformation

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Green Consciousness: A Culinary Journey Towards Sustainability

1 hour ago
2 min read

Making Magic At The Nedbank IMC With Luca Gallarelli

1 hour ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Arrives In Ukraine On Peace Mission

4 hours ago
1 min read

Disaster Management Teams On High Alert In The Western Cape

4 hours ago

Share