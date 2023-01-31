Calls For State Of Disaster On Energy Crisis At ANC Lekgotla

The ANC is in broad agreement that a national state of disaster should be declared to deal with South Africa’s energy crisis.
The ANC has concluded a 2-day NEC lekgotla to discuss the party’s priorities going forward.
During his closing remarks, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that government is investigating whether this is possible.
