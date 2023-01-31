iAfrica

Calls For State Of Disaster On Energy Crisis At ANC Lekgotla

Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
1 day ago 1 min read

The ANC is in broad agreement that a national state of disaster should be declared to deal with South Africa’s energy crisis.

The ANC has concluded a 2-day NEC lekgotla to discuss the party’s priorities going forward.

During his closing remarks, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that government is investigating whether this is possible.

