Calls for South Africa’s Tourism Industry to be More Wildlife Friendly

8 hours ago 1 min read

Some of the world’s largest travel companies have signed a statement urging the South African government to end trophy hunting. The firms, which include Booking.com, Expedia and TripAdvisor, say they want South Africa’s tourism industry to be more wildlife friendly. Two weeks ago a survey by the charity World Animal Protection revealed that more than 80% of international tourists – and more than 70% of South Africans – would like to see an end to trophy hunting there. The government has been consulting the public about proposed new laws on conservation, which it says will end inhumane and harmful practices.

SOURCE: BBC

