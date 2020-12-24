Calls For Intervention At Beitbridge Border Post

Share with your network!

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Bongani Bongo, is calling for urgent intervention at the Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe.

Bongo says government needs to act fast to come up with strategies to deal with the congestion but authorities say it will take weeks to clear the massive backlog of traffic.

A queue of cars, trucks, buses and taxis stretches for kilometres.

Some travellers say they’ve been stuck for a week now.

