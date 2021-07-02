Calls For Government To Reinstate TERS

Business Unity South Africa says unspent government money can be used for lockdown wage relief.
It is pushing government to reinstate the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme following tightened restrictions announced this weekend.
Workers in the restaurant and alcohol sectors have been hit hard with alcohol sales banned for two weeks and restaurants limited to takeaway sales.
The Unemployment Insurance Fund says it is checking if there is enough money to reinstate TERS.
More Stories
AARTO To Be Implemented Within A Year
SA Reports 21 584 New COVID-19 Cases
Public Protector’s office welcomes ConCourt judgment
People Who Violate Lockdown Regulations Will Be arrested – Cele
Political Parties React To Zuma Sentencing
Delay In School Reopening Would Be Devastating – Motshekga
SA Records 13 347 New COVID-19 Cases
Court Orders Arrest of Ex-President Jacob Zuma for Contempt
Health Department Promises Unplaced Intern Doctors Feedback This Week
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital To Partially Reopen
Gauteng Travel For Leisure Prohibited For 14 days
NICD Reports 15 036 New Cases As SA Moves To Level 4