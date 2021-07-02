Calls For Government To Reinstate TERS

Share with your network!

Business Unity South Africa says unspent government money can be used for lockdown wage relief.

It is pushing government to reinstate the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme following tightened restrictions announced this weekend.

Workers in the restaurant and alcohol sectors have been hit hard with alcohol sales banned for two weeks and restaurants limited to takeaway sales.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund says it is checking if there is enough money to reinstate TERS.

