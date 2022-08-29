Calls For Government To Create Jobs

The SACP is calling on government to fast-track job creation.

The country has one of the world’s highest unemployment rates.

The alliance partner also wants government to introduce the basic income grant.

It claims this will assist the needy as the cost of living rapidly increases.

“The SACP is calling for a review of monetary fiscal and international trade policies,” said SACP General-Secretary Solly Mapaila.

“The revised micro-economic framework must support a comprehensive industrial policy to achieve industrialisation and create employment on a massive scale, therefore we are calling on the government to develop such a high impact industrial strategy.

“Government should expand public employment programmes on a massive scale.”

