Calls For African Countries to Create Champions in Key Sectors

Côte d’Ivoire’s economic capital is hosting the 2023 edition of the Africa CEO Forum for the 4th consecutive year. Accelerating the emergence of the next generation of African champions is at the heart of discussions of this private sector major event. The forum that kicked off on Monday (June 5) comes at a time when African economies are affected by a lack of funding. As the first day of the forum drew to a close, Côte d’Ivoire had signed 3 draft treaties worth 450 million dollars. The objective is to boost the economy on the long term by accelerating the industrial transformation. World deciders as well as heads of governments have convened in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire for the 2023 Africa CEO Forum. Thousands of company directors attending the event have two days to exchange views on the private sector’s key role in the continent’s development.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

