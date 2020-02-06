Calling Out UK’s Double Agenda in Africa

UK taxpayer funds totalling $750m have been invested in new fossil fuel projects in developing African countries despite the government’s public commitment to tackling the climate crisis, according to an international watchdog. Global Witness found that a London-based investment group raised $1bn from the UK government over 16 years and spent three-quarters of this supporting oil and gas projects in some of Africa’s poorest countries. The Private Infrastructure Development Group, which relies on the UK taxpayer for two-thirds of its funding, committed $750m to fossil fuel projects between 2002 and 2018, including recent investments in heavy fuel oil power plants in Senegal and Mali.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN