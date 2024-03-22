Calling on Entrepreneurs across Africa to Pitch on the Biggest Entrepreneurial Stage in the Continent

The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition has launched its sixth annual continent-wide search for 10 exceptional entrepreneurs who are striving to make a positive impact in their local communities. ABH encourages applicants from all 54 countries, from all business sectors, of all ages and genders, to submit their applications in English or French. Along with invaluable benefits such as training, exposure and networking opportunities, the top 10 finalists will also compete for their share of US$1.5 million in grant money. To date, nearly 100,000 entrepreneurs have participated in the ABH Prize Competition. Last year’s winners were chosen from 27,267 applicants from sectors spanning agriculture, education and training, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. The competition cumulated in the Grand Finale, where the top 10 finalists mounted Africa’s largest augmented reality-powered stage to present their businesses to a panel of esteemed judges.



