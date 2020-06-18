Thu. Jun 18th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Calling All Remote Work Seekers in South Africa

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Amazon says it is hiring for 3,000 new virtual customer service jobs in South Africa this year. In a statement on Thursday (18 June), the company said that these roles will range from customer service associates to technical experts who will work virtually and provide 24/7 support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe. The addition of 3,000 permanent and seasonal full-time positions will bring the total permanent workforce in South Africa to 7,000, it said. The Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating the digital transition of work, and this decision by Amazon to locate these jobs in South Africa shows our ability to offer a good value proposition, said minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel.

SOURCE: BUSINESSTECH

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Underground Bars Mushroom in Gabon’s Informal Settlements

9 seconds ago
1 min read

First of its Kind Telecos Deal in West Africa

7 mins ago
1 min read

Domestic Tourists Wait Out COVID-19 in this Egyptian Paradise

9 mins ago
1 min read

ECOWAS Discusses Opening Borders

11 mins ago
1 min read

Who Will be Africa’s Next Representative on the Security Council?

14 mins ago
1 min read

Flashbacks of Harare’s Economic Collapse

17 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Underground Bars Mushroom in Gabon’s Informal Settlements

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Calling All Remote Work Seekers in South Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

First of its Kind Telecos Deal in West Africa

7 mins ago
1 min read

Domestic Tourists Wait Out COVID-19 in this Egyptian Paradise

9 mins ago