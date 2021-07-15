iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Calling All Female Entrepreneurs: Inspiring, Thriving Women Entrepreneurs Summit Aug 13

15 mins ago 2 min read

Women’s Month is around the corner, and after receiving raving reviews from the 2020 event, it was a no-brainer for Business Coaching firm ActionCOACH Southern Africa to host yet another fantastic virtual Thriving Women Entrepreneurs Summit.  

This year’s event will take place on Friday 13 August 2021 from 9 – 12 pm, and has an unbelievable panel of local female entrepreneurs all ready to inspire you. These ladies have experienced their fair share of successes, as well as challenges along their entrepreneurial journey, and they will share their expert business advice with you at the summit.

The number one business coaching firm in the world, ActionCOACH Business Coaching, sees this event as an opportunity to honour all businesswomen who chose to step out of the norm and start something for themselves. #EmpoweredWomenEmpowerWomen

It is a free event and is open to all the wonderful women entrepreneurs who make up the nation and who are looking to connect with like-minded women in the business and entrepreneurial industry. 

Johannita Eksteen, co-founder of the renowned spice company Funky Ouma, will be one of the amazing guest speakers at the summit. She will share the brand’s success story from Wellington to the World.   

Other topics that will be covered include how to completely redefine recruitment, showcasing leadership in the workplace, marketing as the lifeblood of any business and reasons why women are born leaders. 

Get in the mood for Women’s Month by registering for this inspirational summit. Attendees can expect a surprise giveaway for each attending business owner and first-hand information from the experienced women guest speakers and business coaches from ActionCOACH Business Coaching. And if you know a #thrivingwoman, don’t forget to invite her as well!

Seats are limited and filling up quickly. Click here to register. 

