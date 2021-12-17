Calling Africa’s Climate Change Entrepreneurs

Applications have opened in Africa and Asia for the Adaptation SME Accelerator Project (ASAP), a programme for SMEs and startups that are scaling market-based and contextualised solutions to critical climate adaptation and resilience challenges. Run by Village Capital and The Lightsmith Group, ASAP will accelerate 16 SMEs and startups that are scaling climate adaptation and resilience solutions in Africa and Asia. A grant-funded initiative also supported by the Global Environment Facility’s Special Climate Change Fund, Conservation International, and the Inter-American Development Bank that seeks to build an ecosystem for small- to medium-sized companies in emerging markets that have technologies, products, and services that can be used to build resilience to the impacts of climate change. Each of the 16 companies selected for the accelerator will have the opportunity to work closely with industry experts, investors, and ecosystem partners to develop the networks they need to scale their impact.SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!