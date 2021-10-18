Call For More People To Get Vaccinated

The United Nations Children’s Fund says it supports the decision to vaccinate children between 12 and 17-years-old.
The health ministry announced late last week, that from Wednesday, the country’s teenagers can get the jab.
The teens don’t need their parents’ permission to get vaccinated.
It is a move that has drawn criticism from some quarters.
The UN Children’s Fund is urging South Africans to get vaccinated so the country reaches herd immunity.
“It is very important for a majority of the population to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order for us to reach herd immunity,” said Christine Muhigana, Unicef SA representative.
“South Africa wants to reach 70% of vaccinated people at the end of this year, which would be a threshold for the protection of the population.”
More Stories
Govt Hopes To Vaccinate 80% Of SA’s Elderly Against COVID By Year-End – Phaahla
Homeless People Have The Right To Vote – IEC
J&J Vaccine Booster Shot On The Cards
NICD Reports 414 New COVID-19 Cases
Poll Reveals Insights About Women Succeeding in Corporate Africa
NICD Reports 619 New Covid-19 Cases
Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research
LSWV Demands Release Of Its Members
NICD Reports 733 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Police Will Find Those Responsible For Gqeberha Violence – Cele
At Least 56 People Arrested After Ministers Held Hostage – NATJoints
12 To 17 Age Group To Receive COVID-19 Vaccines From 20 October – Phaahla