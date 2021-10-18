iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Call For More People To Get Vaccinated

Image: supplied

1 hour ago 1 min read

The United Nations Children’s Fund says it supports the decision to vaccinate children between 12 and 17-years-old.

The health ministry announced late last week, that from Wednesday, the country’s teenagers can get the jab.

The teens don’t need their parents’ permission to get vaccinated.

It is a move that has drawn criticism from some quarters.

The UN Children’s Fund is urging South Africans to get vaccinated so the country reaches herd immunity.

“It is very important for a majority of the population to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order for us to reach herd immunity,” said Christine Muhigana, Unicef SA representative.

“South Africa wants to reach 70% of vaccinated people at the end of this year, which would be a threshold for the protection of the population.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Govt Hopes To Vaccinate 80% Of SA’s Elderly Against COVID By Year-End – Phaahla

1 hour ago
iec election counting
2 min read

Homeless People Have The Right To Vote – IEC

1 hour ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Booster Shot On The Cards

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 414 New COVID-19 Cases

1 hour ago
1 min read

Poll Reveals Insights About Women Succeeding in Corporate Africa

17 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 619 New Covid-19 Cases

1 day ago
Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa
5 min read

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

2 days ago
2 min read

LSWV Demands Release Of Its Members

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 733 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

Police Will Find Those Responsible For Gqeberha Violence – Cele

3 days ago
2 min read

At Least 56 People Arrested After Ministers Held Hostage – NATJoints

3 days ago
1 min read

12 To 17 Age Group To Receive COVID-19 Vaccines From 20 October – Phaahla

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Govt Hopes To Vaccinate 80% Of SA’s Elderly Against COVID By Year-End – Phaahla

1 hour ago
iec election counting
2 min read

Homeless People Have The Right To Vote – IEC

1 hour ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Booster Shot On The Cards

1 hour ago
1 min read

Call For More People To Get Vaccinated

1 hour ago