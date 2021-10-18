Call For More People To Get Vaccinated

The United Nations Children’s Fund says it supports the decision to vaccinate children between 12 and 17-years-old.

The health ministry announced late last week, that from Wednesday, the country’s teenagers can get the jab.

The teens don’t need their parents’ permission to get vaccinated.

It is a move that has drawn criticism from some quarters.

The UN Children’s Fund is urging South Africans to get vaccinated so the country reaches herd immunity.

“It is very important for a majority of the population to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order for us to reach herd immunity,” said Christine Muhigana, Unicef SA representative.

“South Africa wants to reach 70% of vaccinated people at the end of this year, which would be a threshold for the protection of the population.”

Share with your network!