Call For Applications: Energy Efficiency And Renewable Energy Support For SMEs In Gauteng

The National Cleaner Production Centre, South Africa (NCPC-SA) and the Gauteng Department of Economic Development (GDED) are inviting local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to apply for the Green Support Incentive Programme. The programme aims to provide financial support for renewable energy implementation in SMEs affected by the economic downturn of the past two years.

The programme will fund the installation of energy-efficient and renewable energy technologies. As the funds are limited, support will be based on a first-come-first-served basis, and on condition that firms meet the pre-qualification and technical criteria.

The programme is an initiative of the Gauteng Provincial government to aid in the economic recovery of business still reeling from the devastating impact of COVID-19, which was followed by the July 2021 civil unrest leading to further economic damage in the province.

The Gauteng government has partnered with the NCPC-SA, a national industry support programme managed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), to assist in the identification and implementation of suitable recipient projects.

The NCPC-SA estimates that the programme budget can fund the installation of solar PV and other solutions in approximately 30 businesses in Gauteng.

According to NCPC-SA national programme manager, Victor Manavhela, the NCPC-SA and the CSIR Energy Centre will assist SMEs, primarily within the manufacturing and other energy-intensive sectors and will assist these companies to improve their efficiencies and productivity levels by reducing operating costs and avoiding power outages, whilst adopting greener production measures.

How will SMEs be assisted?

Since the number of companies that can be assisted is limited by the available funding, the CSIR/ NCPC-SA team will identify companies that possess the potential or have already shown progress in energy efficiencies, thus making them feasible candidates for solar PV and other renewable energy technologies.

This will be achieved by first identifying opportunities for energy efficiency improvements, and then funding or part-funding the installation of suitable technology interventions.

How can SMEs participate in the Programme?

Some of the recipient SMEs will be those that have previously participated in an NCPC-SA energy assessment, where alternative energy was identified as a possible solution. SMEs that have not previously undergone an NCPC-SA assessment are being invited to apply through this open process.

Small and Medium Enterprises with a BBBEE level of between 1 and 4 that are based in Gauteng may qualify to apply for support. Companies that wish to be considered for application should complete the pre-selection form on the NCPC-SA website.

Qualifying companies will be shortlisted and contacted with details of how to apply, including the supporting documentation required. To be eligible for application, accompany must meet all the basic criteria outlined on the NCPC-SA website.

Due consideration will be given to SMEs owned and operated by youth and women. SMEs severely affected by regular power outages will be prioritised.

Interested parties can submit a pre-qualification application via the website at www.ncpc.co.za on or before 15 April 2022.

Share with your network!