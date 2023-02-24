Calib Cassim Appointed Interim Eskom CEO

Eskom has appointed Calib Cassim as interim CEO with immediate effect.
This comes after Andre de Ruyter’s abrupt departure from the company on Wednesday.
De Ruyter was initially set to leave the power utility at the end of March but left this week.
Cassim has worked at Eskom for over 20 years and has been a chief financial officer since 2018.
He is a registered Chartered Accountant and holds a master’s in Business Leadership.
