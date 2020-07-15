Wed. Jul 15th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cairo’s Iron Fist Response to Criticism

11 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Egyptian authorities have ramped up efforts to silence government criticism, issuing orders in recent weeks to restrict media coverage and detain journalists, despite international pressure that’s attracted new attention after a journalist arrested in June died of COVID-19. Hundreds of journalists, activists, critics, and their relatives have been arbitrarily detained in Egypt since protests in September that called for President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi to step down, according to groups including Amnesty International. The country’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation last month banned coverage of sensitive political, economic and health issues, including interviews with medical experts about the coronavirus, military operations in Sinai and a dam project in Ethiopia. Media are to use only official government statements.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Zimbabwe Purges Hospital Officials Over their Handling of the Health Crisis

21 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria Mourns the Tragic Loss of First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot

24 mins ago
1 min read

A Web of Deceit in Windhoek’s Internet Plans

29 mins ago
1 min read

CEO of Nigeria’s Ride Hailing App Found Dead in NY Apartment

36 mins ago
1 min read

Beyonce’s New Video Hits a Nerve with Africans

23 hours ago
1 min read

SAA’s Metamorphosis

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cairo’s Iron Fist Response to Criticism

11 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Purges Hospital Officials Over their Handling of the Health Crisis

21 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria Mourns the Tragic Loss of First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot

24 mins ago
1 min read

A Web of Deceit in Windhoek’s Internet Plans

29 mins ago