The 11th International Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts kicked off in historic Cairo and will run until the end of the week. The event featured a Palestinian troupe as well as groups from various countries including Japan, China and India. The event focuses on drums because they were originally used during wars, so the founder says he wanted to take an instrument that was originally used for war-like purposes to talk about art and peace.
Cairo’s Drum Festival Opened this Week
