iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Egypt has signed a $2 billion conventional and Islamic loan with several international and regional banks in a deal coordinated by two UAE lenders, Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank. A parliamentary document obtained by Reuters showed Egypt initialized the deal with Emirates NBD and FAD in July to obtain a one-year, $2 billion loan in two tranches to close the gap in its 2020/21 budget wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first tranche is a conventional facility of $1.490 billion and the second an Islamic facility of $510 million, the document added.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ivorian Techpreneur Wins Coveted African Innovation Prize

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kampala Tallies Covid-19 Losses on Tourism

2 hours ago
1 min read

Can Africa’s Most Successful Airline Help South Africa’s?

2 hours ago
1 min read

Will Africa’s Smaller Startups Survive this Year?

2 hours ago
1 min read

Bridging the Digital Divide for Africa’s Informal Traders

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Next Steps in Dealing with Africa’s Debt Burdens

3 hours ago
1 min read

Senegalese Teacher Rebuilds Classrooms to Welcome Learners after Lockdown

1 day ago
1 min read

A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park

1 day ago
1 min read

Addis Shocked by US Move to Cut Aid

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19

2 hours ago
1 min read

It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

2 hours ago