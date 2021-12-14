iAfrica

Cairo Angels Announces First Close by Syndicate Fund

Egypt-focused angel investor network will invest between US$100,000 and US$250,000 in startups based across the Middle East and Africa. At launch, Cairo Angels was Egypt’s first formal network of angel investors, and since its formation it has been one of the most active early-stage investors in startups and high growth businesses in the Middle East and Africa, with 31 investee companies across 18 different sectors. Its syndicate fund is a micro venture capital fund that invests in post-seed and pre-Series A startups, with a particular focus on Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. Apart from the investment made by the fund, CASF also negotiates additional co-investment rights for its LPs on a deal-by-deal basis, allowing the fund’s investors to double down on opportunities. With its first close, the fund is ready to deploy capital, and it is already in negotiations with several startups that fit within its investment thesis, which targets sector-agnostic and early-stage scalable platforms that have strong sector experience and technical teams.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

